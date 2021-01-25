$12.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce sales of $12.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.31 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $48.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 billion to $48.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.54 billion to $51.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $652.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,294. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $647.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

