BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BYSI stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. 340,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $410.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.60.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

