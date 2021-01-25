Orbitcoin Market Cap Hits $489,014.99 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $489,014.99 and approximately $88.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,303.59 or 0.99566540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00328213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.00657196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00175751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003360 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

