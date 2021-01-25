LockTrip Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 11% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $11,945.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001177 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

