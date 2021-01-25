SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $81,259.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,709,629 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

