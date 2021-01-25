Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE PFD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $20.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
