Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PFD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.