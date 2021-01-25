Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. 13,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,479. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

