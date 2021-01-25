nDEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One nDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $51.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded 76.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00275524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00069476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037694 BTC.

nDEX Coin Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Coin Trading

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

