Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.11. 105,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,483. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

