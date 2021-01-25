89,431 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. DraftKings comprises about 1.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $173,269,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $91,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 35.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. 13,337,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,981,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

