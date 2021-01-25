Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of ARKG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.69. 5,413,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,692. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27.

