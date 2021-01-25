Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 356,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

