Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $579,000 Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of USSG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.97. 31,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,264. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

