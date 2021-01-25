Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,511 shares. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

