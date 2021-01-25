Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

HYLB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. 1,350,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $50.66.

