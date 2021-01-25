iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,854,000 after buying an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after buying an additional 1,826,920 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,228 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 765.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.52. 1,940,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

