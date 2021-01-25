Defender Capital LLC. Takes $752,000 Position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF comprises 0.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of ITEQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,043. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

