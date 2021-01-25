1,840 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

BXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.28. 1,106,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,770. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

