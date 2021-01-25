Defender Capital LLC. Increases Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Colfax makes up approximately 1.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Colfax by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brady Shirley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.09. 1,119,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,394. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

