Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $64,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 206.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $9.34 on Monday, reaching $202.73. 3,438,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

