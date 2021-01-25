Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,951,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $4.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $429.00. The company had a trading volume of 398,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.