DMarket Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $12.08 million and $2.52 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00768985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.12 or 0.04209132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMT is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.