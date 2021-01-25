Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Tops $0.17

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00282923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037693 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,319,573 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

