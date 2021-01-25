$120.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $120.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.60 billion and the lowest is $118.31 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $87.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $380.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.82 billion to $382.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $447.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $429.32 billion to $459.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

Shares of AMZN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,294.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,174.71. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

