Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,818. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.34. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

