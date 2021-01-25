Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.01. 44,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,471. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.26 and its 200 day moving average is $285.27. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.