Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings of $3.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.85 to $24.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.68.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $7.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,486.32. 197,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,782. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,510.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,382.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,276.76. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

