Veracity Capital LLC Buys 837 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.10. 44,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,157. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

