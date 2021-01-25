Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $213.72. 41,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,278. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.25 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

