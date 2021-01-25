Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce $436.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $451.36 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $385.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $28.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.93. 336,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,781. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.57 and its 200 day moving average is $368.43. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

