Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $202.46. 25,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,221. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

