The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.21 Million

Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report sales of $659.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.05 million and the highest is $663.54 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $383.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.06. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $389.43.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

