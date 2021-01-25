Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Illumina by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $14.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $421.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,834. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $425.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

