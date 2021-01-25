1,805 Shares in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBHC remained flat at $$24.48 during trading hours on Monday. 24,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

