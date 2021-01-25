Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $509.35. 284,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.56. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.82.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

