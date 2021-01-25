Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 8,870 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 303,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,089. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

