AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 248.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.10. 490,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

