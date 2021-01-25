V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $545.50. The stock had a trading volume of 332,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

