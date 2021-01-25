Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $$51.35 during trading hours on Monday. 11,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

