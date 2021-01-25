Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Increased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. 46,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,345. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

