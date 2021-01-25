iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.47. 111,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,503. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.