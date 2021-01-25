Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 16,544 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

