Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.92. 8,134,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,278. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,710 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.