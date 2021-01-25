Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 45 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $2,489,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $12.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $722.98. 788,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $719.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

