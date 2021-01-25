iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.02. 4,228,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32.

