Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist boosted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.73. 337,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

