$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. Grubhub posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $260,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 31,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $2,346,778.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,017.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GRUB traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. 816,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

