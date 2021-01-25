$67.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post $67.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $140.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $348.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $349.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.56 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $361.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Insiders sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cactus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHD traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 330,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,178. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

