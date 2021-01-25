Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.73.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,314. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $310.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.37.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

