Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.73.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,314. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $310.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.37.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.