308,131 Shares in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 308,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR remained flat at $$25.37 during midday trading on Monday. 3,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

